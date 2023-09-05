HISD community meetings with Superintendent Mike Miles begin again tonight

The Tuesday night event at Farias ECC is the first meeting held since school began.

HOUSTON — Community meetings with Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles start up again Tuesday night for the first time since the school year began.

Miles said he's holding the family events at schools across the district to share more information about his vision for HISD.

Here's the remaining schedule of 10 meetings.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Farias ECC at 515 Rittenhouse St.

Families can register for the event they would like to attend and submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting. Tap here to register.