HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is getting students to reach out to each other for what it called No One Eats Alone Day. It’s part of how HISD is promoting awareness for National Bullying Prevention Month.

During lunch Friday, students across the district were using icebreaker cards to start conversations at the lunch table. It was all to ensure no one eats alone.

One of the icebreaker questions was, “If you could be any animal, what could it be and why?”

“I would say I would like to be a panda, because they eat all day and sleep too," said Lanier Middle School student Siena Rodriguez.

Getting kids to open up and reaching out to students who may feel all alone is all part of the broader issue of fighting bullying.

“Some people in the world, for example, if they are black, they are bullied because of that, and so we don't want that to happen," said Lanier Middle student Tyler Shen. "We want to have people feel like they’re part of something bigger."

It’s hoped what they learned at lunch Friday can be a lesson for life.

