HISD needs bus drivers and they're offering a bonus to get them

You told us that the number of bus drivers was a concern of yours going into the school year. HISD is trying to fill that void.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is looking for bus drivers to help get the kiddos to school for the upcoming school year and they're offering a bonus to get them to sign on.

The number of bus drivers is one of the topics you've been asking about in our KHOU 11 back-to-school survey.

HISD will pay a $3,000 sign-on bonus to the first 50 CDL drivers hired for the 2023-2024 school year. They're also looking for 80 non-CDL drivers and will pay a $1,500 sign-on bonus to successful candidates.

The district said it's also rewarding perfect attendance, paying $500 for each month a driver doesn't miss a day of work.

According to HISD, drivers who are hired will start at $18 per hour and will get CDL training classes. They'll also get benefits, including a retirement plan.

If you're interested in applying, here's a link to apply.

KHOU 11 back-to-school survey