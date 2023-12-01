HISD board votes to keep Yates High School principal in place

Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory is keeping her job after the HISD school board voted to keep her in power at one of the city's most historic schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The principal at Jack Yates High School is keeping her job after the Houston Independent School District board voted to keep Tiffany Guillory in power at one of the city's most historic high schools.

A heated, long meeting was held at HISD headquarters on Thursday night. Parents, alumni and community members showed up to support Guillory.

She was principal at Yates until December when she was relieved of her position. Some parents and alumni were concerned that Superintendent Millard House II was blaming her for low test scores. When KHOU 11 News asked HISD why she was terminated, they didn't have a clear answer.

Her supporters showed up Thursday and made sure they were heard.

“We are going to fight for her to come back to Yates. We are going to fight. If he wants a fight, he dealing with the right school right now, cause we are not going to lay down. I think after 14 years, that’s the most number of Yates people that I have seen in a board meeting,” alumni Gerry Monroe said.

Guillory is well-liked in the community and active on social media. She has thanked students and staff for their messages of support and said she's leaning on her faith during these times.