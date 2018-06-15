HOUSTON - Houston ISD trustees at Thursday night’s board meeting voted down the district’s proposed budget for next year.

The sticking point was using rainy day money to cover a projected $19 million deficit. Several board members say they would rather cut spending than dip into reserves for a second consecutive year. By law, trustees have just two weeks to agree on an alternative.

Trustees unanimously agreed to create an annual “Latino Empowerment Holiday” honoring Civil Rights leaders Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez. The holiday will take place every year on March 31 starting with the 2019-20 school year.

