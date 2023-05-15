What we've learned about the HISD 'board of managers' applicants who made it past first round

Information obtained by KHOU 11 breaks down the demographics of the 227 people who are still being considered.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — We got our hands on brand new information in the search for the new HISD "board of managers" after the TEA takeover. It's the latest list of applicants who made it through the first round of interviews.

KHOU 11 asked the Texas Education Agency for the list nearly three weeks ago and they finally sent it today.

There are three key things we learned.

A total of 462 people applied to be selected for the board of managers. That's been narrowed down to almost half. TEA says 238 applicants attended all or part of the training required to be on the board. Out of those, 227 attended all of the training and are now being actively considered. Nine of those people will be appointed by the TEA to manage the state's largest school system replacing HISD's elected board of trustees.

To break down the demographics of the candidates, 55.5% are women and 44.5% are men.

As for the race and ethnicity of the applicants: 37% are white; 33% are Black; 15% are Hispanic; 7% are Asian; 3% are mixed race; less than 1% are Native American; the rest responded other or chose not to answer.

The student population of HISD is 62% Hispanic. The deadline to apply was extended after TEA said not enough Hispanics applied.

When it comes to the superintendent, not much information has been released.

We asked about Mayor Sylvester Turner's tweet over the weekend that said former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles had been chosen.