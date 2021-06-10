HISD Board of Education approves $2,500 teacher pay raise for 2021-22

The $2,500 pay raise is part of a $2.2 billion budget for the school year.

HOUSTON — The Houston ISD Board of Education on Thursday night approved a pay raise for teachers for the 2021-22 academic year.

The $2,500 pay raise is part of a $2.2 billion budget for the school year.

The budget also includes raises for elementary school principals and all assistant principals/deans.

The tax rate in the budget is slated to be a maximum of $1.1284 per $100 of property valuation, down from $1.1331 last year. Under the state’s formula, school districts send some of their local property tax revenue to the state if they have excess revenue above what they are entitled to under the current school finance system.