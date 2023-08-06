Community holds protest ahead of first public HISD board meeting since TEA takeover

As your education station, KHOU 11 will live stream the meeting at 5:30 p.m. here on our website, on YouTube and on Facebook.

HOUSTON — Parents, teachers and students gathered Thursday to protest ahead of Houston ISD's first public board meeting since the Texas Education Agency took over the district.

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and among the agenda items is to formally approve newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles as the head of the district.

The board is also expected to consider suspending a few organizational rules regarding meeting dates and board officers.