HISD board approves $2 billion budget with pay raise for teachers, employee stipends

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $2 billion budget Thursday that includes a pay increase for teachers and a stipend for employees.

The board voted 7-2 to pass the $2 billion budget for the 2020-21 school year. The budget includes a $34.4 million salary and benefits package and an increase in employer contribution to health insurance premiums for employees. The package includes:

For employees whose salaries are based on the teacher salary placement table: A step movement plus a 1.5 percent one-time retention stipend based on the employees’ new 2020-2021 annual salary

For employees on the master scale: a one-time $500 retention stipend adjusted for their work-time percentage

For bus drivers, crossing guards and Nutrition Services food service attendants: a one-time $500 retention stipend adjusted for their work-time percentage

The tax rate in the new budget is slated to be a maximum of $1.1331 for every $100 of property valuation, down a fraction from last year’s $1.1367.

District officials said COVID-19 impacts in the new fiscal year remain uncertain, as classes may resume in-person, take place on staggered attendance days to facilitate social distancing, continue virtually or a combination of staggered days and virtual instruction. They said each instruction option includes additional costs, such as extra sanitation practices, bus routes, computers and hotspots for students and PPE for students and staff.

HISD’s fund balance, equivalent to the district’s savings account, would have to be tapped to pay for coronavirus-related expenses since there is no other funding available at this time, according to the district.

HISD will also be required in this budget to send $12 million in “excess revenue” to the state of Texas since the district’s revenues will exceed its entitlement under the new school finance system.