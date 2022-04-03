HISD announces major budget changes

The teachers union wants to make sure classroom positions and instruction aren't impacted.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston ISD held the first of three budget workshops Thursday night.

"It’s a new day in HISD,” said Superintendent Millard House, II.

House told the board that declining enrollment, increased spending, organizational inefficiency and poor historical budgetary practices have added up to an operating deficit of some $70 million.

“I want to be clear that this is a financial situation that our administration inherited," said House. "I also want to be clear that this administration will not let it continue.”

House announced a number of measures for the remainder of the current fiscal year:

Central office hiring freeze

Central office budget cuts

Campus funding freeze

Greater spending oversight

"As he said before, you brought me here to make changes,” said Houston Federation of Teachers president Jackie Anderson.

Anderson said individual principals, who have a lot of power in HISD’s de-centralized system, may see the biggest changes.

“I don’t think the principals will have the discretion to spend money the way they have been doing it in the past,” said Anderson.

“It’s a new day in HISD.” @HoustonISD Supt. Millard House II says budgetary decisions in the past can’t continue in TX’s largest district. Announced a temporary hiring and spending freeze last night. More on that + what @HFT2415 considers off limits: @KHOU at 4,5,6 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/872asxuhwp — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 4, 2022

The district recently cited campus-based budget control for a lack of functioning libraries in more than 60 schools.

"What is off-limits would be any reduction in workforce because we know our teachers are already stressed to the limit,” said Anderson.

House did not rule out school closures in the future, although they’re not part of the immediate plan.

"We have to ensure that our financial challenges are hit head-on and that we sort these issues out,” said House.