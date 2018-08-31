HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is making schedule changes and expanding its transportation hub for magnet students after complaints of some children being left without rides during the first week of classes.

HISD announced it is adding two new hub locations as it continues to assign students to routes. The district also plans to ramp up bus driver recruitment to prevent driver shortages, HISD announced Friday.

The changes are effective for Tuesday morning pickups. HISD says it will send notices for all scheduling changes related to pick-up and drop-off times as early as Saturday.

“Transportation to and from school is one of the building blocks for academic success,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “It’s imperative that we provide safe, reliable and timely service to our students. We will continue making changes until we can ensure we are meeting that goal.”

Parker and Kate Bell elementary schools have been designated as magnet hubs to relieve congestion at surrounding hubs and provide additional convenience for area parents, according to the district. These hubs open Monday, Sept. 10.

The ramped up recruiting effort is to make sure all routes are fully staffed and drivers are available for the newly created routes, the district said. It's an effort HISD began last year and will continue with a bus driver job fair next Wednesday at the northwest terminal.

The district said parents should continue to contact the Business Operations Customer Care Call Center at 713-556-9400 if they have questions or concerns about their student’s bus assignment, including bus route and hub locations and pick-up and drop-off times.

English- and Spanish-speaking representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Parents should have their student’s address and identification number before calling.

