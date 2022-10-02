HISD approves 2022-2023 calendar, with an extra holiday in spring

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022, and the last day of classes is scheduled for May 31, 2023.

HOUSTON — The Houston ISD Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve the proposed 2022-23 academic calendar, adding an extra spring holiday in April.

The approved calendar includes three breaks for students and staff:

A one-week Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21 to 25, 2022

A two-week winter break from Dec. 22, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023

A one-week spring break from March 13 to 17, 2023

Additionally, students and staff will have the following days off: Labor Day, MLK Day, Chavez-Huerta Day, Memorial Day, a fall holiday on Oct. 5 and two spring holidays on April 7 and April 21. The last day of the first semester has changed to be before winter break on Dec. 21.

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022, and the last day of classes is scheduled for May 31, 2023.

The board also approved an $882,500 grant from the Texas Education Agency. The money, provided by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, will be used in three different areas pertaining to afterschool programming:

Personnel for high-quality after-school programs

Technical assistance for after-school design and implementation

High impact tutoring in after-school programs

At the meeting, trustees also approved various in-kind donations: