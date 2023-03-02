Klein ISD students certified by IRS to help people prepare their taxes

About 40 Klein Cain and Klein Oak High accounting students will start helping disabled and income-eligible clients prepare taxes next week.

KLEIN, Texas — Teenagers may be the last folks you’d want to help with your taxes, but some specially certified students in Klein ISD will be offering assistance to qualifying clients for free through April 15.

“We’re a lot more mature than people think we are,” said Klein Cain High senior Alejandro Acuna.

He and junior Hunter House have always loved numbers.

“I’ve always done well in math,” said House. “I’ve just got it really easy since I was little.”

Both are now certified to help people prepare their taxes after months of preparation themselves.

They’re among about 40 Career & Technical Education, or CTE, students between Klein Cain and Klein Oak High schools trained through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program.

Klein Cain accounting teacher Steven Eligio considers this kind of experience incalculable.

"When people see this they say “wait, you’ve been preparing taxes since high school?” said Eligio. "Blows them away.”

Starting next Wednesday, students will offer free tax help to individuals with incomes of $58,000 or less, persons with disabilities and taxpayers with limited English-speaking ability.

"It’s a lot of work," said Acuna. "It’s a lot of details that you have to look at, but once you get the hang of it, it’s really enjoyable."

It's extremely helpful to those who may not be as confident or capable of tackling their own taxes.

"Knowing I’m giving them something of value that sometimes is hard to find,” said House.

The experience may pay off for the students down the road.

Klein ISD hopes to eventually extend this certification program to all five of its high schools.