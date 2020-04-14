Here's how Houston-area school districts, universities are handling graduation for high school seniors

Some districts have already canceled or rescheduled graduation plans altogether while others are letting the students decide how they want to be honored.

As we move closer and closer to the end of the school year, many high school seniors and their families are wanting to know how districts are going to handle graduation plans.

Some districts have already canceled or rescheduled graduation plans altogether while others are letting the students decide how they want to be honored.

Below is a list of how all of the Houston-area school districts are handling their high school senior graduations.

*NOTE: We have not heard from a lot of local school districts about graduation plans, but we are expecting announcements soon and will add them to the list.*

HOUSTON ISD - The Houston Independent School District is exploring alternative plans for graduation ceremonies, should they need to cancel.

The district is asking seniors and/or their families to take a survey on how they would like to proceed with graduation plans.

Click here to be directed to the survey.

FORT BEND ISD - The Fort Bend Independent School District will be holding 2020 graduation ceremonies July 19 - 21 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, according to district officials.

Administrators said the schedule will be as follows:

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Clements High School at 1 p.m.

Austin High School at 4:30 p.m.

Ridge Point High School at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 20, 2020

Hightower High School at 9:30 a.m.

Bush High School at 1 p.m.

Elkins High School at 4:30 p.m.

Dulles High School at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Marshall High School at 9:30 a.m.

Kempner High School at 1 p.m.

Travis High School at 4:30 p.m.

Willowridge High School at 8 p.m.

Administrators said if the district is unable to do face-to-face graduations then virtual graduations are possible. But that decision will not be made until June or July.

All students will be considered a graduate on May 28 so students can have transcripts to send to colleges or militaries.

KATY ISD - According to Katy ISD's website, May 2020 ceremonies are currently on schedule; however, June dates have been secured in the event that social gatherings are still restricted by the state and counties as of May 16.

Click here for backup dates.

WILLIS ISD - Willis ISD has had to cancel graduation for high school seniors because the venue used for graduations will be closed through June 30.

There are plans being made to reschedule, according to the district.

Seniors should be on the lookout for a survey where students can submit their ideas on how they want to be honored.

ST. PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL - St. Pius X high school graduation will take place on the same day as originally scheduled but the location has been changed. The ceremony will now be held at Showboat Drive-In, located in Hockley, Texas.

Students will still walk across a “stage” to receive their diplomas, but they will be spaced at least 6-feet apart. Families will be cheering their graduate on from the comfort and safety of their cars, spaced 12 feet apart, while watching the festivities on the theater’s two jumbo movie screens.

Graduates and their families will be encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the celebratory atmosphere.

There will still be valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and an address by Armistead, but the usual Mass will be replaced with an event that will be infused with prayer and the prayerful spirit that is so much a part of St. Pius X High School.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY - On May 9, 2020, Prairie View A&M University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of Spring 2020.

The graduation will start at 10 a.m. and the theme is "PVAMU Stronger Together."

Link to view graduation.