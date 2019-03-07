HOUSTON — A local community college is hoping to help more students earn their degrees with the launch of a new program.

Houston Community College is offering its Eagle Promise Program, which allows qualifying Spring 2019 high school graduates to earn their degree or certificate for free at HCC.

Students who live within the HCC taxing district must also meet income requirements. Students may then qualify to earn an eligible degree or certificate free through the new program. Tuition, fees and a book allowance per semester may all be covered.

"When we consider the needs of today's and tomorrow's students, Eagle Promise is another conduit for the institution to advance our commitment of removing completion barriers," said Dr. Janet Wormack, HCC's Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

Students must first review the Eagle Promise qualifications first before submitting an HCC admissions application, and a free FAFSA application. Undocumented students eligible for state financial aid funds should submit a Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) and not FAFSA. The student will then need to complete the Eagle Promise application and commitment form. Need more information? Click here for more info from HCC. You can also call HCC at 713-718-8490 or email them at hcc.eaglepromise@hccs.edu.

"Free college models are gaining traction nationally, and HCC is excited to leverage the Eagle Promise Program as a cost-free, debt-free pathway for qualifying students to earn a degree certificate," said Dr. Shatay Grays, interim Vice Chancellor of Student Services for HCC.

The Eagle Promise Program will offer support services to help students succeed, such as academic, career and transfer counseling to help students reach career and educational goals; support from financial coaches to help them complete their degree or certificate program, debt-free; priority registration, beginning the second semester of their attendance.

