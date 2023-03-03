Largest HBCU fair in country comes to Houston

The 2023 HBCU college fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marriott South near Hobby Airport. Come college acceptance ready.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The largest historically black college and university fair in the country, sponsored by H-E-B, kicks off in Houston for the sixth year in a row. This time around, there’s something new and special about what it’s offering.

The 2023 HBCU College Fair and Auditions hosted by the Houston HBCU Alumni Association is offering free door prizes, health screenings and bringing music to the people.

“They want to talk to any student that is interested in majoring and minoring in music,” said Dr. Veronica Johnson Williams HBCU college fair coordinator and executive director of Houston HBCU Alumni Association.

For the first time, band and music auditions will be held, providing a way for talented students to have college fees paid for.

“You want to be able to talk to the band directors about the scholarship opportunities and if you are singing in the choir too,” Williams said.

She said they’re also expecting their largest turnout, with 3,000 people already registered and 50 HBCUs on the roster.

“Everyone that’s in the room for the fair has a direct connection to HBCUs. They are some of the most diverse campuses in the nation,” Williams said.

Something she said employers are taking notice of is, “There are a lot of companies that are about diversity and are about being global.” Williams said. “And guess where you will find that? At your historically Black colleges and universities. The increase in enrollment has been tremendous for our schools.”

Parents and students coming from all over the country from places including Michigan, Georgia, Florida and more, will get a chance to meet with recruiters and admissions, and attend a financial aid workshop and an HBCU president’s forum.

“As alum and friends of our historically Black colleges and universities, we know firsthand how that mentoring can prepare the students for college life,” Williams said.

So come Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to Marriott South near Hobby Airport. Have your transcripts, shot records, and test scores, and be dressed in business casual attire. Get ready to take in the HBCU experience at least for an afternoon, then maybe the next four years.