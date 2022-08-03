'Safe School Commission' preparing to make recommendations for Harris County schools

The commission was formed in June to come up with a safety framework to complement what schools may already be doing.

HOUSTON, Texas — Teachers were already preparing for the new school year Wednesday inside Humble ISD’s Centennial Elementary while work continued among many to help ensure safety at all schools within the county.

“I’m encouraged that when we open school in a couple of short weeks that we’re going to have a better opportunity to be prepared for what might happen,” said Precinct 3 Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

Ramsey used Centennial's campus to discuss the "Safe School Commission."

It's a group that was formed in June by a unanimous vote in the Harris County Commissioners Court to formulate a safety framework to complement what schools may already be doing.

"And at least give children, give students, give parents that assurance that everybody’s doing everything they know to do to make it safe,” said Ramsey, who proposed the commission.

The commission is made up of a superintendent, teacher, parent, student and an area school board member.

We’ve learned their recommendations, which will be formally presented later this month, will fall under general priorities including facility maintenance and enhancements, communications between first responders, cross training with faculty and mental health resource availability.

Many public school districts have spent the summer conducting training and meeting criteria set forth after the Uvalde school shooting.

But private schools may benefit even more from any new guidance.

"Our parents are sending us their most valuable resource every single day and we have the responsibility to ensure they’re safe and return them home safely,” Galena Park ISD Police Chief Bryan Clements told us in a recent interview.