Harris Co. Pct. 2 launches 'study zones' with free WiFi in parks for students

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 2 is providing support for students learning virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic by providing “study zones” in select parks.
Commissioner Adrian Garcia launched the zones in some Precinct 2 parks that include tables, chairs and free WiFi access. Students and parents are invited to use these zones for studying and virtual learning.
The Houston Public Library will also be on site with its mobile library offerings such as e-cards, support with digital materials and book giveaways.
The zones will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and HPL’s mobile library will be there from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. The first park to host a study zone is the North Shore Rotary Pavilion at 14350 ½ Wallisville Road.
Reservations and masks are required for study zones. To secure your spot, click here. For more information, call (713) 274-2222.