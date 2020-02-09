Harris Co. Pct. 2 launches 'study zones' with free WiFi in parks for students

Commissioner Adrian Garcia launched the zones in some Precinct 2 parks that include tables, chairs and free WiFi access.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 2 is providing support for students learning virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic by providing “study zones” in select parks.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia launched the zones in some Precinct 2 parks that include tables, chairs and free WiFi access. Students and parents are invited to use these zones for studying and virtual learning.

The Houston Public Library will also be on site with its mobile library offerings such as e-cards, support with digital materials and book giveaways.

STARTING TODAY: To help support students and parents who may need access to Wifi, #CmmrGarcia is launching #studyzones at selected #Pct2 Parks. These areas set up with tables and chairs will have FREE Wifi access. Click here to register: https://t.co/gGfjvVNT4o pic.twitter.com/00mhzB0jQr — Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) September 1, 2020

The zones will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and HPL’s mobile library will be there from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. The first park to host a study zone is the North Shore Rotary Pavilion at 14350 ½ Wallisville Road.