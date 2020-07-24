H-E-B is giving all Texas teachers a 15% discount on school supplies and essentials

Teachers can save up to $50 by signing up for this coupon on H-E-B's website.

HOUSTON — H-E-B is giving Texas teachers what it calls is a “Texas-sized thank you” whether they teach online or in the classroom.

Editor's note: the video in this story from July 22 is about this year's back-to-school shopping season

Through Aug. 27, teachers can register to receive a coupon that will give them 15% off select school supplies and office items. Coupons can be redeemed in store through Sept. 1, the grocery chain stated in a Friday press release.

How to get the H-E-B teachers coupon

You can save up to $50. Teachers “must register at heb.com/teachers no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 27. Once sign up is complete, teachers will receive their coupon via the email provided during registration.”

Donation campaign benefiting students in need

Also through Aug. 11, H-E-B stated it would also will run its annual “Back to School” donation campaign.

“At select stores, customers can make $1, $3, or $5 donations at the register during checkout, with funds going to local nonprofit organizations that will provide school supplies to students in need across Texas.”

H-E-B stated each year it gives back over $10 million to support public education in Texas.