H-E-B is giving all Texas teachers a 15% discount on school supplies and essentials

HOUSTON — H-E-B is giving Texas teachers what it calls is a “Texas-sized thank you” whether they teach online or in the classroom.
Editor's note: the video in this story from July 22 is about this year's back-to-school shopping season
Through Aug. 27, teachers can register to receive a coupon that will give them 15% off select school supplies and office items. Coupons can be redeemed in store through Sept. 1, the grocery chain stated in a Friday press release.
How to get the H-E-B teachers coupon
You can save up to $50. Teachers “must register at heb.com/teachers no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 27. Once sign up is complete, teachers will receive their coupon via the email provided during registration.”
Donation campaign benefiting students in need
Also through Aug. 11, H-E-B stated it would also will run its annual “Back to School” donation campaign.
“At select stores, customers can make $1, $3, or $5 donations at the register during checkout, with funds going to local nonprofit organizations that will provide school supplies to students in need across Texas.”
H-E-B stated each year it gives back over $10 million to support public education in Texas.
“H-E-B is a proud supporter of education throughout the year, and during this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important to invest in our teachers who dedicate their lives in service to our children, inspiring them to become the next generation of leaders in Texas,” stated Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.