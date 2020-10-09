Galveston ISD superintendent to retire in January 2021

Dr. Kelli Moulton has been with Galveston ISD for more than four years. Her last day is set for Jan. 29, 2021.

Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Moulton is set to retire at the end of January 2021, the district announced Thursday.

Moulton has been with Galveston ISD for more than four years. Her last day is set for Jan. 29, 2021.

Moulton joined Galveston ISD in July 2016 when two of its campuses were listed at a 5-year IR (Improvement Required) status by the Texas Education Agency. Since then, the district improved its academic accountability rating to 88 (B) out of 100 and earned an A or B for 10 of its 13 campuses in the 2018-2019 school year.

During Moulton’s tenure, Galveston ISD completed a demographic and facilities study, and voters passed a bond election in 2018. Galveston ISD was also recognized as a leading district in Texas through its participation in the System of Great Schools.

“I was welcomed into the district and allowed to lead bold action so that we could affect powerful change,” Moulton said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity I was provided by the Galveston ISD board to serve as the formal leader, but it was much more of a team effort with great synergy between the elected leaders and the educational professionals.”

Moulton has more than 40 years of experience in education, including 13 as a teacher in Spring ISD, five as an administrator in Magnolia ISD and 17 as an administrator -- eight as superintendent -- for Hereford ISD. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas, master’s degree from the University of Houston and doctorate from Texas Tech University.

“Dr. Moulton has provided our district with calm, steady leadership,” said Anthony Brown, Galveston ISD Board of Trustees President. “By initiating our Strategic Plan and encouraging participation in Lone Star Governance and TEA's System of Great Schools, she has put us on a clear path toward continued improvement in student outcomes.”