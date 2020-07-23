Galveston ISD releases reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

The district will offer virtual and on-site learning, but there will be a four-week transition period before students return to campuses.

GALVESTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report on tips for virtual learning.

Galveston ISD released their reopening plan for the upcoming 2020-21 school year on Thursday.

The district’s “Returning to Learning” plan calls for online instruction for the first four weeks of the semester with school starting on Aug. 24.

After those four weeks, students will have the option to continue virtual instruction or begin in-person learning on campuses.

One exception is Ball High School which will offer a a hybrid program with on-site learning two days a week and remote learning the other three days. That begins on Sept. 21.

The district said its plan was developed following input from personnel and parents through surveys.

Students can begin enrollment in the district’s virtual learning program SAIL beginning Monday, July 27. For more information on SAIL, tap here.

MORE ON EDUCATION

New teachers will report on Aug. 3 for professional development and in-service. The district said health and safety considerations will dictate if this is on-site or virtual.

The rest of the faculty will return on Aug. 10 for professional development and in-service. Again, health and safety considerations will dictate if this is on site or virtual.

On Monday, Sept. 21, on-site students will report to their campuses.

Pre-K to eighth grade will be a five-day a week program.

The district said schools will require the use of face coverings for adults and students for whom it is developmentally appropriate as determined by a physician or educational plan.

Face coverings will be provided to students, employees, and visitors if they do not have one. Acceptable face coverings include both district-issued and personal masks, including face shields, disposable masks, homemade masks, and scarves. Bandanas are not allowed.

For more on the district’s plan, tap here.

MORE ON EDUCATION

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna