Galveston ISD delays on-site return dates for some grade levels

The new return dates will be phased in over three weeks beginning Sept. 21.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston ISD has announced some changes to its return dates for on-site students.

The board of trustees voted Wednesday to delay the return for certain grade levels.

The new return dates do not apply to students enrolled only in remote learning program called SAIL.

“This decision was made to provide for the most secure and health conscious return to school for all children,” Galveston ISD said in a statement.

On-site instruction beginning September 14:

Ball High School (Grade 9 only)

On-site instruction beginning September 21:

Elementary School (Grades PreK-1)

Middle School (Grades 5-8)

Ball High School (Grade 10)

AIM (All Grade Levels)

Crenshaw (All Grade Levels)

On-site instruction beginning September 28:

Elementary School (Grades 2-4)

Ball High School (Grades 11-12)

Exceptions:

Special education students and their siblings at any grade level are able to return to their on-site campus on September 21.

Students at any grade level who do not have the ability to access the internet from home are able to return to their on-site campus on September 21.

Students who are children of GISD employees at any grade level are able to return to their on-site campus on September 21.