Galveston ISD begins on-campus COVID-19 vaccinations with plans to expand to community

The first vaccinations started Tuesday morning at Ball High School.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston ISD employees and some students now have easier access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

They began getting shots Tuesday on a couple of campuses.

"I'm not keen on needles," said GISD employee Adrian Bustinza. "But I didn't feel a thing."

Bustinza got his first dose at Ball High School after recently giving up while in a long line elsewhere.

"When the opportunity presented itself here at the district, I wanted to go ahead and do it here at the district,” Bustinza said.

His was one of at least 200 doses the district planned to give out through a partnership with non-profit Teen Health Centers which operates on five GISD campuses.

"We are trying to make it as easy as possible for teachers to become vaccinated," said Angie Brown, Teen Health Center executive director. "We already have relationships with the teachers. They often come to us with their medical needs.”

The district said many educators may have already gotten immunized off campus.

But this allows them to make time during the school day like in between periods.

“So we’ll be able to make sure we get all of our staff an opportunity to get vaccinated, if they choose to," said GISD spokesman Billy Rudolph. "And then, beyond that, we do have plans to even offer it to the community.”

Right now, in addition to taking reservations from teachers and other school staff, students who are at least 18 years old with pre-existing medical conditions are eligible for on-campus vaccinations, too.

“I would say if you have the opportunity to get the vaccine to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Bustinza said.

