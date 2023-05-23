Friendswood ISD cancels outdoor activities due to 'domestic situation'

All cancelled events are still listed on the school district's calendar, despite the ongoing situation.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Concerned parents are asking for clarity after an alarming email was sent out by the Friendswood Independent School District.

According to an email obtained by KHOU 11, the district said it would cancel all outdoor activity at all Friendswood ISD campuses beginning Tuesday.

The canceled events include Splash Day, Senior Sunset, Bales 5th-grade Celebration at Stevenson Park, recess, and athletic practices, according to the email. It also said the measure would be in place for the remainder of the school year or until further notice.

The email also stated that the decision was made after being in "close communication with local authorities."

In the email, the district said, "While we understand that this decision may be met with disappointment, we want to assure you that we are committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all our students."