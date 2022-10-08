Free school supplies at backpack drive today by Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers Houston

The backpack drive-thru distribution is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Families will receive one backpack for each child who's with them.

HOUSTON — Mattress Mack is teaming up with Crime Stoppers Houston today to distribute free backpacks full of school supplies for Houston-area children heading back to class.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last

WHERE: Crime Stoppers at 3001 Main Street in the Midtown area.

Families who attend the drive-thru event will receive one backpack for each child who is with them.

Crime Stoppers will also be there to offer school safety resources "to ensure families have the critical tools for a safe and successful school year." It's part of the 25th Anniversary of its Safe School Institute.

School safety and the costs of going back to school are among the top concerns of parents who have taken part in our Education Station back-to-school survey.

“The most important thing for a mother to know when she drops that 6-year-old off for the first day – we all remember our first day of first grade – is that child is gonna be happy, safe and learn,” Mack said at a news conference. “I think that’s something that all of our children are certainly entitled to, and all of us adults need to work on it every day.”

Mack said everyone can do their part to keep our families safe.

"It's simple, if you see something, say something."

The FBI's Houston office also took part in the news conference.

“The public’s help is critical to our efforts to stop mass shootings before they happen and to discourage individuals from making hoax threats,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jeanette Milazzo said. "After almost every investigation of a mass shooting, we discover that someone knew something but, at that point, it’s too late.”

Crime Stoppers & Gallery Furniture Host Back-to-School Safety Press Conference & Backpack + School Supplies Distribution Event Wednesday, Aug. 10 #hounews @MattressMack @GFtoday https://t.co/BnL4KxCCqL pic.twitter.com/2cqH7UjHJV — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) August 9, 2022

Gallery Furniture is also hosting a Kentucky Flood Relief Drive, including collecting school supplies for children there, at its store at 6001 North Freeway. You can also drop off cash, checks or gift cards for flood victims. Mack is collecting donations on this gofundme.com page, as well, and they've raised over $10,000 so far.

They even sent a team of volunteers to Kentucky to help clear trees and muck out flooded homes.