HOUSTON — Looking for something for the kids to do while their stuck at home? A local financial group is offering parents a chance to engage their children with something that can be both fun and educational.

The Associated Credit Union of Texas is offering a free online financial literacy program for children in grades second through fourth.

STAR Academy is an interactive course series taught on the video conferencing program Zoom, which allows children to participate from home. It is normally offered in-person during the summer but with most children at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, STAR Academy has changed its schedule.

During STAR Academy, students participate in age-appropriate activities and learn a practical approach to starting a business and making smart decisions about managing money.

The program begins March 30 with both morning and afternoon times available.

Parents can enroll their children now at acutx.org/star-academy.

