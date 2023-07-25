All Pasadena ISD students will get free breakfast and lunch this school year

Parents won't need to complete applications for free or reduced lunch this year, according to the district.

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena ISD students will come home well-fed this school year.

The district announced that every student will be able to eat free breakfast and lunch for the entirety of the 2023-24 school year, beginning on the first day.

Officials made the announcement on the district's Facebook page saying that there would be no free or reduced-priced applications to complete this year, thanks to grant funding.

Pasadena ISD said they applied for and received the Community Eligibility Provision grant from the US Department of Agriculture. The grant allows schools and districts with high poverty rates to serve food to students at no cost.

The grant was created as part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.