Foster teen headed to Texas A&M after help navigating the CPS system from foster father

BAYTOWN, Texas — Meet 17-year-old Phillip Newcomer. The foster teen is graduating in the top 5% of his high school class and is headed to Texas A&M University in the fall.

His foster father, Adrian Chapa, was himself a foster child who the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said aged out of their care when he turned 18. Having gone through foster care himself, Chapa said it was important to help Phillip navigate the CPS system.

With Chapa's help, DFPS said Phillip was able to take advantage of all the resources offered to him, including getting a vehicle and receiving tuition waiver assistance.