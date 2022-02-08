Fort Bend rolls out new school safety plan

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Rep. Jacey Jetton and Rep. Ron Reynolds addressed the media Tuesday morning.

STAFFORD, Texas — Fort Bend County is making sure it is on top of school safety by putting multiple eyes on every school within the district.

It's part of a new effort among all Fort Bend Independent School Districts and multiple law enforcement agencies.

The plan came about after the Uvalde school shooting that happened at Robb Elementary in May. The bottom line: ensuring safety goes beyond the districts themselves.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan and other officials call the plan a "force multiplier," which they describe as a coordinated effort between numerous law enforcement agencies to check on schools.

“Stop by a school, walk around the campus, check the doors, make sure that they’re locked and secure," said Sheriff Fagan.

This is in addition to what Fort Bend ISD, Katy ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD and Stafford MSD police departments may be doing.

"Because no parent should ever get that phone call that their child’s not coming home today and so when a parent sends their students to us, our job is to make sure we take care of them, we educate them, we feed them and we get them back home," said Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens.

Fort Bend law enforcement hopes to take a different approach than what was done during the Robb Elementary school shooting.

They believe neutralizing or preventing threats before tragedy strikes is the goal of the new plan.

“This is the model for all 254 counties in this state – this is the model – this is something that everyone should be doing to be prepared," said Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds.

This new plan shouldn't take deputies or officers away from any assigned duties but rather give them something proactive to do while waiting on an assignment or call.

“Is it 100%? We can’t guarantee that. But we can guarantee that we have more officers’ eyes on these schools," said Fagan.

Officials said families, classmates and others play a role as well in school safety.

If you see something, say something.

