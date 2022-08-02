Fort Bend law enforcement, district officials to discuss school safety preparations | Stream at 10 a.m.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds will be in attendance.

STAFFORD, Texas — Law enforcement and district officials will be discussing safety at a press conference Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the school year in Fort Bend County at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Stafford Municipal School District Leonard Scarcella Administration Building. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds will be in attendance.

Stream the press conference in the player above and on the KHOU 11 YouTube channel.

Officials will be discussing their plan and preparation, as well as improving first responder capabilities and intelligence gathering.

The sheriff’s office and the school district police department officials said they will give a general overview of the latest ways to assess and deal with active-shooter threats and incidents. They will also speak on the issue of mental health concerns.