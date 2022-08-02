x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Fort Bend law enforcement, district officials to discuss school safety preparations | Stream at 10 a.m.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds will be in attendance.
Credit: KHOU

STAFFORD, Texas — Law enforcement and district officials will be discussing safety at a press conference Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the school year in Fort Bend County at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Stafford Municipal School District Leonard Scarcella Administration Building. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, state Rep. Jacey Jetton and state Rep. Ron Reynolds will be in attendance.

Stream the press conference in the player above and on the KHOU 11 YouTube channel.

Officials will be discussing their plan and preparation, as well as improving first responder capabilities and intelligence gathering.

RELATED: FBISD Police Department having hard time attracting new officers compared to last year, chief says

RELATED: LIST: Back-to-school dates for Greater Houston area

The sheriff’s office and the school district police department officials said they will give a general overview of the latest ways to assess and deal with active-shooter threats and incidents. They will also speak on the issue of mental health concerns.

RELATED: Back-to-school survey for parents: What are your questions/concerns?

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Why you need to start now to get your sleep back on schedule for school?