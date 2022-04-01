Fort Bend ISD testing site canceled day before classes resume as parents wonder what this semester might bring

Other testing opportunities will be available to students and staff beginning Wednesday.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Only one of Samantha Wilbanks’s two sons will immediately return to school when classes resume Wednesday in Fort Bend ISD.

“I have a younger son who is not positive and an older son in high school who is positive,” said Wilbanks.

She suspects 15 year-old Rauri picked up the virus from an older brother who returned home for the holidays, while 11 year-old Cooper is good to go.

“I’m of the opinion that I’d rather know and make sure I send healthy kids to schools than, you know, send back somebody that could make somebody else sick,” said Wilbanks.

Her children were unable to get tested at a drive-thru site that was supposed to have been in operation Tuesday at Progressive High School. It was canceled before it began.

Fort Bend ISD blamed the cancellation on its partner not being unable to deliver needed supplies from out of town.

“He won’t be starting back.” A @FortBendISD student tests + for #COVID a day before the post-holiday return to school. But his younger brother is negative. What mom thinks about another challenging semester and why a district testing site was a no-go today: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Fq1qg5LXwO — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 4, 2022

However, like in other districts, free testing for students and staff will be available this semester in an attempt to keep COVID cases as under control as possible since the Omicron variant really took off during the break.

In an update to Fort Bend families from Superintendent Christie Whitbeck, she stated testing is not required yet recommended if a child has been exposed to a positive individual. Quarantining, like masking, is optional but strongly encouraged.

“Now that elementary schoolers can be vaccinated, hopefully there’s some protection in that,” said Wilbanks. “Although this particular variant doesn’t seem to care whether you’re vaccinated or not all the time.”

Wilbanks, who has served as a PTO officer at one of her son’s schools, never thought COVID would still be such a concern two years after it first cropped up.