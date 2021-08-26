Fort Bend ISD names lone finalist for superintendent vacancy

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, who previously served as deputy superintendent for the district, was named the lone finalist.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees are turning to a familiar face as the lone finalist for their superintendent job.

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, who currently serves as the superintendent of Bryan ISD, was named as the lone finalist for FBISD’s vacancy at a special meeting Thursday.

“The Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Whitbeck back to the District,” said FBISD Board President Dave Rosenthal. “She is a tireless advocate for public education and her love for students is deep and genuine. The Board’s search was exhaustive, and we had the privilege of selecting from many highly qualified candidates. At the end of the day, we feel confident that we have found the right leader for our District.”

Dr. Whitbeck previously served as deputy superintendent of FBISD for four years.

“I am honored that the Board of Trustees has selected me as the lone finalist,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “I remember everyone fondly from Fort Bend ISD and it is my true honor to return to the community to serve as your Superintendent.”

The district said they made their decision after an extensive nationwide search.

The district said the search firm Hazard Young Attea and Associates conducted a survey in which 2,249 individuals to determine what characteristics were desired in a potential candidate. The firm said they interviewed 169 individuals in stakeholder engagement groups identified by the FBISD Board.

The search firm said they identified 80 possible candidates, 60 of which applied for the position.

The school board said they interviewed several candidates and narrowed their list down to three for a second round of interviews.

After selecting Dr. Whitbeck, the school board conducted a virtual site visit with members of the Bryan ISD community including board members, executive directors, parent volunteers, elected officials and faith-based leaders.

Dr. Whitbeck is credited with opening one of the state’s 10 Regional Career and Technology Centers in Bryan ISD, and she was named Career Technical Education Champion of the Year by the Career and Technical Association of Texas.

Dr. Whitbeck was named a 2019 Outstanding Alumni Early Career Award recipient by Texas A&M College of Education for significant contributions to her field made within 10 years of graduating.

Dr. Whitbeck received her Ph.D. in public school administration from Texas A&M University, graduating summa cum laude. She obtained a master's degree in administration supervision and a mid-management certification from the University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period after a school board names a lone finalist before the future school superintendent can a sign a contract.