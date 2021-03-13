'This is the way you can overcome this' | Fort Bend ISD partners with hospital to vaccinate 10,000 teachers

Drive-though vaccinations are planned Sunday and Monday at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Teachers are encouraged to roll up their sleeves over Spring Break.

And a COVID-19 vaccination site in Sugar Land is designed especially for them.

“I’ve lost, personally, several members of my family,” said Fort Bend American Federal of Teachers president Glenda Macal.

She helped announce a special effort to vaccinate 10,000 educators and child care workers at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre.

“I, at first, was hesitant of the vaccine," said Macal. "But through education I’ve been made aware of how safe and effective it is.”

Fort Bend ISD is partnering with Memorial Hermann for the drive-through vaccination clinic set to take place by appointment only this coming Sunday and Monday.

All Fort Bend ISD educators and staff have additional opportunities to receive COVID 19 vaccinations on Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, by registering at https://t.co/XhipBJbIhQ. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 12, 2021

"Our district is dedicated to assisting its team members who want to be vaccinated while fully supporting the decision of those who have chosen not to receive the vaccine,” said Fort Bend ISD Board President Addie Heyliger.

It was just last week when the state of Texas finally added teachers to the list of those qualifying for the vaccine.

It's something many other states had already done.

"Everyday we step in the building, we know we are risking our health,” said Sheldon ISD teacher Nicky Irvin.

She got the vaccine earlier because of a pre-existing medical condition and told us the more teachers who are protected the better the chance of ending the year with fewer and fewer cases.

"We are in the building with students and, unfortunately, we can’t control the virus,” said Irvin.

Controlling the number of opportunities for people to receive vaccines is a different story.

"This is the way that you can overcome this and we can get back to normal,” said Macal.