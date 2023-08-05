What to expect in Fort Bend ISD this school year | Monday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

HOUSTON — We’ve been telling you about the KHOU 11 back-to-school survey. We’re putting it out there so we can understand what’s important to parents and teachers as another school year gets underway.
On Monday and for the next few weeks, you’ll see the results of that survey as we take your feedback directly to Houston-area superintendents. And it all starts Monday when you'll see Mia Gradney's conversation with Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck ahead of the district's first day of school on August 9.
During the conversation, which you can see on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m., Dr. Whitbeck talks about the growing district and answers questions you’ve sent to us through the survey, including the district’s priorities area, discipline, teacher retention and more.
We’ll also post the extended interview on KHOU 11+
Fort Bend ISD is the first district, but we have more on the schedule. What do you want to know about your district and what education coverage would you like to see from KHOU 11? Let us know with the survey below!