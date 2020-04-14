FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD is looking at the possibility of holding a graduation ceremony for high school seniors in July.

FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre posted a video on Twitter announcing that a face-to-face ceremony would not be held in May and that the district is considering dates at the Smart Financial Center in July.

Dupre said the district will be sharing details in the next two weeks.

The superintendent added that if a face-to-face ceremony was not possible that the district would consider having a virtual graduation ceremony. The decision could come in June or July.

Dupre explained that seniors who were set to walk in May would be considered graduates on May 28, so they can have their transcripts sent to their university, college or the military.

The superintendent also addressed the issue of prom and other campus-based events. He said they are still talking with each principal to determine how those events would be handled.

He asked class officers and leaders to work with their high school principal to work on makeup events. Dupre also noted that the district is working with principals on having some sort of concluding event for the Class of 2020 that may be held in July or close to graduation.

“We are making decisions and will be announcing more decisions in the near future, but I want you to understand that we are keeping you, our Class of 2020 at the forefront of our decision making,” Dupre said in the video. “Because we do emphasize and have true heart for where you are and the concerns you have right now. And we’re committed ending your time in Fort Bend ISD in the best way possible.”

