Fort Bend ISD board approves mask mandate for students, staff due to rising COVID rates in the district

The vote came just hours after it was announced one campus would switch to virtual learning because of an increase in COVID cases.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD’s Board of Trustees late Monday voted 4-3 to approve mandating masks for students, staff and visitors at all of its campuses.

A start date for the mask requirement was not immediately determined.

The mandate takes effect once Administration develops protocols on how the requirement will be implemented, particularly when it comes to outdoor use, student activities such as band and choir, and for children with special needs," stated the district in a press release early Tuesday morning.

The approval of the mask mandate comes, "in view of increasing data showing rising COVID-19 infection rates in the district."

Just hours earlier, Fort Bend announced that Pecan Grove Elementary would shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning for the rest of the week.

The first day of school in Fort Bend ISD was Aug. 11.

Fort Bend ISD statement on mask mandate

“The District will draft reasonable protocols to accommodate our students, staff and families while keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” FBISD Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “We are aware that some families may feel anxious about the mask mandate, but we hope that we can all unite in the spirit of cooperation and support of our students and staff.”