Fort Bend ISD considers $7 million remediation project for Sugar Land elementary school with mold

Students and staff from Barrington Place Elementary School will be absorbed into three other elementary schools for the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Fort Bend ISD board members are considering approving more than $7 million for the remediation and renovation of an elementary school where inspectors first found mold in May.

The hundreds of kids zoned to Barrington Place Elementary School will have to go to other campuses this upcoming school year while the mold is removed.

The school district said the mold is not airborne and was found in the insulation above the ceiling.

Although the school district said it doesn't pose an immediate health hazard, it will cost millions of dollars to remediate the school.

In late May, the school district said mild mold growth was found on some of the school's walls. A disinfectant was used to clean the areas. But then in June, the school district said more mold was found above the ceiling during a routine inspection. Insulation surrounding the chilled water piping deteriorated with age and allowed moisture to get into the material, the district said.

The result was mold growing above the ceiling tiles along the pipes that run over nearly every room in the building.

“While it doesn’t present an immediate health hazard, we took a very proactive approach,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said. “I just want to stop and thank our facilities department and our custodians.”

The FBISD board will vote on the construction and remediation plan for the campus in Monday night’s meeting, which will cost over $7,300,000.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of kids who were at Barrington this past school year will now be absorbed into three other elementary schools for the upcoming year.

It’s an expensive and complicated effort but Whitlock said it’s their best choice.