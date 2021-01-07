'I saw a perfect score' | Fort Bend ISD 4th grader aces STAAR math test

The district says scoring 100 on STAAR tests is certainly an achievement worth noting.

HOUSTON — Fort Bend ISD student Omar Kabalan usually brings home very good grades.

"Usually I get As," Omar said. "But like a scattered B."

He said remote learning was a challenge during a portion of this past school year, and he was a bit nervous about taking his very first STAAR test.

Then he saw the results this week from the math section.

“I saw a perfect score,” Omar said.

He is in the 100th percentile and at the very top of the scoring chart well above school, district and state averages.

STAAR star ⭐️. @FortBendISD 4th grader Omar Kabalan scored a perfect 💯 on the math portion of a test that many Texas kids struggled with thanks to the pandemic. I’ll have more from this whiz coming up on @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/E8X2USpFMa — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 1, 2021

"I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like “this isn’t possible,” Omar said.

His mother, Noura Senno, credited the staff at Lakeview Elementary which currently shares a building with Sugarmill Elementary.

That combined with her son’s natural abilities added up to a perfect score.

"Well, I’ve always known he’s good at math," Senno said. "But now we have the test scores to prove it, I guess. But he’s always loved math and always made good grades.”

Acing the STAAR isn’t unheard of. But in a statement, Fort Bend ISD called it an achievement worth noting and congratulated all students who managed the feat.

It also encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Omar, who only knows he wants to someday be some sort of CEO, had advice for other students when it comes to taking tests.

"If you worry too much, then it’s possible that you’ll un-focus and, like, not get a good grade," Omar said. "So, like, don’t worry, and everything will be fine.”