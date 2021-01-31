FBISD: More campuses moving to virtual learning Monday due to COVID

The district said six campuses are transitioning back to back to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Feb. 1.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In response to COVID-19, three additional campuses in Fort Bend ISD will pivot to online learning for the week of February 1.

Those campuses are:

Austin High School

Barbara Jordan Elementary

Oakland Elementary

The following campuses will continue online learning up until Feb. 5:

James Patterson Elementary

Oyster Creek Elementary

Madden Elementary

Hodges Bend Middle School

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

Dulles High School

The district has decided the following campuses will go back to face-to-face instruction starting Feb. 1:

Pecan Grove Elementary

Ridgemont Elementary

Ridgemont Early Learning Center

Travis High School

Willowridge High School

James Reese Career and Technical Center



For more information on your kids' campus and how FBISD is handling the ongoing COVID pandemic, click here.