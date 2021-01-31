FBISD: More campuses moving to virtual learning Monday due to COVID

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In response to COVID-19, three additional campuses in Fort Bend ISD will pivot to online learning for the week of February 1.
Those campuses are:
- Austin High School
- Barbara Jordan Elementary
- Oakland Elementary
The following campuses will continue online learning up until Feb. 5:
- James Patterson Elementary
- Oyster Creek Elementary
- Madden Elementary
- Hodges Bend Middle School
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School
- Dulles High School
The district has decided the following campuses will go back to face-to-face instruction starting Feb. 1:
- Pecan Grove Elementary
- Ridgemont Elementary
- Ridgemont Early Learning Center
- Travis High School
- Willowridge High School
- James Reese Career and Technical Center
For more information on your kids' campus and how FBISD is handling the ongoing COVID pandemic, click here.
