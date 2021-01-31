x
FBISD: More campuses moving to virtual learning Monday due to COVID

The district said six campuses are transitioning back to back to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Feb. 1.
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In response to COVID-19, three additional campuses in Fort Bend ISD will pivot to online learning for the week of February 1.

Those campuses are:

  • Austin High School
  • Barbara Jordan Elementary 
  • Oakland Elementary

The following campuses will continue online learning up until Feb. 5:

  • James Patterson Elementary
  • Oyster Creek Elementary
  • Madden Elementary
  • Hodges Bend Middle School
  • Christa McAuliffe Middle School 
  • Dulles High School 

The district has decided the following campuses will go back to face-to-face instruction starting Feb. 1: 

  • Pecan Grove Elementary
  • Ridgemont Elementary
  • Ridgemont Early Learning Center
  • Travis High School
  • Willowridge High School 
  • James Reese Career and Technical Center

For more information on your kids' campus and how FBISD is handling the ongoing COVID pandemic, click here.

