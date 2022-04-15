The highest number of textbooks rejected were for grade K-5 learners.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A total of 54 math textbooks didn't make the cut to make it in front of students in Florida, according to the state's Department of Education.

In a news release Friday, the Florida DOE announced Commissioner Richard Corcoran approved the initial adoption list for mathematic instructional materials that were properly aligned to "Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards."

The reason 41-percent of submitted textbooks were deemed "impermissible" was either due to the state's new standards or because they contained "prohibited content," according to a press release.

"Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the Department wrote.

The Florida DOE adds that the highest number of textbooks rejected (71-percent) were for grade K-5 learners. It adds that despite seeing the most rejected books in the state's history, every core mathematics course and grade will have at least one textbook.

A total of 78 submitted textbooks have been included on the state's adopted list.

“We’re going to ensure that Florida has the highest-quality instructional materials aligned to our nationally-recognized standards,” Corcoran said, in part.

Publishers who didn't make the cut do have the ability to appeal the state's decision. They can also revise their submitted bids to be added to the adopted list if said revision meets Florida's bid specifications.