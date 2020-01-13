FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A family in Fort Bend County is outraged saying their son with special needs was assaulted in class by a teacher at George Ranch High School.

The family has been posting videos taken at the school. They were able to get the videos by filling an open records request.

They son their son is not able to communicate like most people and say the teacher was mistreating him verbally and physically.

In the video, the Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher can be seen turning over chairs and tables, grabbing the student's arm and telling him to pick them up.

The family claims they were not notified of all this happening in the school until weeks later.

The videos got the attention of Houston rapper and activist Trae the Truth.

“It was very disturbing, for multiple reasons, because I have a special needs son, so it hit me more than it would hit an average person.”

LCISD says the teacher no longer works for the district.

In a statement, the district said the teacher was reported to the police and is currently under investigation by the Texas Education Agency.

Meanwhile, the student’s family wants to draw more attention to better background checks for teachers and better training.

The family plans on holding a press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at the school's administration building.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM