Some Houston-area students got more than books and backpacks Saturday as they prepared to head back to class

Everyone was getting ready for face-to-face learning, and to prepare for this, they also had free COVID vaccines at many of these sites.

HOUSTON — It’s almost time for the kid to head back to classroom.

To help families prepare, several back-to-school events took place all over the Houston area Saturday.

However, it wasn’t just about getting those backpacks and much needed school supplies. These back-to-school sites also had COVID vaccinations ready for the entire family.

Some of these sites were part of the Super Saturday Vaccination Days.

Saturday was an exciting day for kids across our area – new books, backpacks and everything they needed to hit the classroom.

“We are excited about a brand new school year,” Houston Mayor Sylvester said while visiting a vaccination event at Kashmere High School.

This was part of the Super Saturday Vaccination Day in partnership with various schools.

“In the last two weeks, the number of people that have gotten infected has exponentially increased,” the mayor said.

Officials are concerned that with kids going back to school COVID cases will continue to rise in the community.

“Our medical system is about to collapse it’s time for us to take responsibility,” Stephen L. William, director of Houston Health Department, said.

And because of that during these back to school events they were offering free vaccines for families.

“I don’t mind begging people to get the vaccine. I am begging you to get the vaccine,” the mayor said.

Many teenagers took advantage and got the shot before they head back to the school.

“We were scared because of our age,” said Melissa Segovia a 10th-grader at Sharpstown High School. “We had to wait until they confirmed it.”

The mayor said every day more and more people are willing to get the vaccine. He explained that they would normally about two or three people at these school sites.

However, on Saturday, many of the sites had more than 45 people getting vaccinated. But they say it’s still not enough.

“We have to encourage people to listen to the science. To take the advice of the medical professionals,” the mayor said. “We know vaccines work. We can’t be timid in our positions. We know these masks works and we can’t be timid in our decision.”

If you missed out Saturday, no need to worry. Every Saturday in August they will have these vaccination sites for free at various schools throughout Houston and the surrounding areas.

