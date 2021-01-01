Education-related proposals among those already filed ahead of 2021 Texas legislative session

One bill would require panic buttons in classrooms while another would give the TEA more investigative power.

HOUSTON — Texas’ 87th legislative session will certainly look a lot different than the last one when it begins in January.

Expect to see fewer people on the floor and a lot of face coverings.

"There’s no question we’re not going to be as crowded to start off with,” said State Senator Paul Bettencourt.

The state house and senate meet every other year under the capital dome in Austin and a huge budget shortfall may be the most urgent item in 2021.

But education-related bills are also among those already written, filed and ready for debate.

They include one introduced by Bettencourt, a Republican who represents parts of Houston and Harris County.

"That proposal is to allow the Texas Education Agency to have an office of inspector general,” Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt believes better oversight is needed with some $60 billion of education funding flowing through Texas and its more than 1,200 school districts.

The Texas capitol will host the next legislative session in less than two weeks and many proposed laws are already in the hopper. A look at education-related measures on @KHOU at 5:00 + 6:00.. Including one that would give the TEA more power to uncover fraud and abuse #khou11 pic.twitter.com/cTxCYdH9kI — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 31, 2020

"You just have to have a group that can find out what’s going on and do the best to stamp out waste, fraud and abuse,” Bettencourt said.

Safety and security are focuses of other proposed bills. One would implement threat assessment teams in schools and create a database of potentially dangerous students.

Another bill, if passed, would prohibit active shooter drills that are too life-like and require ample notification that such drills are occurring.

Yet another bill aims to beef-up campus security by requiring landline phones or panic buttons in all classrooms.

That's something Cy-Fair ISD had in mind when we did a story on its last bond measure.

"You know, our parents expect when their children come to our schools that they're going to be as safe as possible," said CFISD superintendent Mark Henry at the time. "And we take that very seriously."

Other education-related proposals include one that would address college students who may be homeless and create liaisons to help them access social services.

While another would offer refunds to certain students who plan to be teachers based on their grade point average.

Bettencourt said, no matter the topic, a bill becoming law is a tedious process.

But having bipartisan support, like his bill does, definitely doesn’t hurt.

"There’s 10 total authors on the bill now, including republicans and democrats because I think they all see a need for this,” said Bettencourt of his proposal.