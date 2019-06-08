HOUSTON — Knowing what students can and can't wear to school could save you time, money and headaches.

Before you go shopping for tax-free weekend, it's a good idea to check the dress code for your child's school.

We've compiled dress codes for the Houston area's largest school districts.

HISD

HISD allows each individual campus to establish its own dress code or uniform policy.

Some schools require students to wear uniforms. Click here for a list of those schools and uniform descriptions.

Parents should contact their child's school directly for more information regarding dress requirements.

Shirts, Blouses, Sweatshirts, Sweaters, Vests

Must touch the belt line with no revealing undergarments

No over-sized armholes, vented t-shirts, spaghetti straps, tank tops, sleeveless t-shirts, backless attire and off the shoulder tops

No revealing midriff or undergarments while standing or sitting

No revealing, low-cut, see-through, or too tight clothing such as spandex or lycra (no exposed cleavage)

Dresses, Jumpers, Skirts, Shorts, Skorts, Pants, and Jeans

Dresses, jumpers, skirts, and skorts shall be worn at a length that is no more than 3” above the knee.

Shorts, jeans and all pants shall be worn at the hip and must cover undergarments.

Shorts shall be worn at a length that is no more than 3” above the knee.

Students in kindergarten through second grade may wear shorts slightly above mid-thigh.

No leggings, tights or other clothing that is excessively tight, unless worn with a garment that covers to mid-thigh.

Shoes

Shoes shall be worn, and if designed to be tied shall be properly tied.

Elementary students shall not wear flip-flops or shoes with no back/heel strap.

Unsafe footwear is not permitted (i.e., house shoes, slippers)

Appropriate shoes must be worn during PE/athletics classes, as well as during lab activities in science, CTE, etc.

Hair

Hair shall be neat, clean, well-groomed and worn in a style and color that is not distractive.

Mustaches, beards or goatees shall be neat, clean, well-groomed and worn in a style that is not distractive.

Drawings, icons, and/or other markings cut into or colored into the hair, including eyebrows, and not associated with required religious markings or hairstyles are not permitted.

Miscellaneous

All garments must be sized appropriately.

Proper undergarments shall be worn at all times.

Revealing clothing of any type may not be worn.

No clothing that has been ripped, torn, or cut in a way as to reveal undergarments, midriff, or cleavage

Clothing with profanity, obscene patches, references to alcohol, drugs, weapons tobacco or anything that may be construed as provocative or offensive may not be worn.

Any attire, tattoo, icons, or markings on body that is distractive, causes a disturbance, or identifies a student as part of an unauthorized group, gang, or society (i.e. bandanas, shoe laces, chains, t-shirts, etc.) are not permitted.

No pajama wear of any type except on campus designated days

Body piercings that are distractive or that pose a safety concern are not permitted.

No hats, caps, do-rags, wave caps, bandanas or hoods worn indoors, except on campus designated days

No sunglasses inside the building.

PANTS, SHORTS, SKIRTS

Students must wear properly fitted cotton or cotton blend solid khaki (tan) colored dress pants/shorts/skirt.

If the pants/shorts/skirts have pockets there may be no more than four (two pockets in front and two pockets in back. All pockets should be able to be turned inside out and visible.) NO EXTRA POCKETS. Back pockets cannot be sewn.

Check to make sure you do not buy or have pants with coin pockets, leg pockets or hidden pockets.

Pants/shorts/skirts must be hemmed with no holes or frayed edges.

Shorts/skirts may be no shorter than mid-thigh in length.

Students must wear a properly fitted belt that is plain black, brown, white, or gray with standard simple buckles.

SHIRTS

Students must wear a properly fitted collared long or short sleeve solid white polo-style shirt with no logo and no pocket.

Shirts must remain tucked into pants/shorts/skirts at all times.

UNDERGARMENTS

Appropriate undergarments must be worn.

No gym shorts are allowed underneath pants or to be substituted for underwear.

A maximum of two layers of clothing are allowed such as one undershirt and a white collared shirt and one pair of khaki pants and one pair of underwear.

Specifically prohibited are form-fitting or spandex-type materials such as leggings.

Students may wear only one properly fitted t-shirt (long – or short-sleeved) underneath the white collared shirt but they must be white or gray with no writing, graphics, pictures or pockets.

Undergarments must not be visible under a white polo shirt

SHOES/SOCKS

Students must wear rubber sole tennis shoes that are black, white, gray or a combination of these three colors.

Shoes must be black, white, or gray. Colors such as red, blue, brown, purple, etc. may not be present even in the stitching, tags or labels.

If shoes have laces, they must be black, white, or gray and must be laced to the top of the shoes and be tied.

If they have straps, they must be strapped as designed.

No sandals, house shoes, flip-flops, boots, TOMS, dress shoes, steel toe, platform shoes, or boat shoes are allowed.

Students must wear only one pair of black, gray, or white socks or any combination of these colors. No other colors are permitted on the visible part of the sock.

JACKETS/COATS/SWEATSHIRTS

Students may wear a gray or white solid color sweatshirt with no designs over their white shirt. The sweatshirt may not have a hood, zippers or pockets.

All other jackets/coats will be collected at check-in and will be returned at the end of the school day.

Jackets with hoods are allowed

JEWELRY/ACCESSORIES

No jewelry is allowed, including any body piercing jewelry, tongue rings or spacers.

Hats and caps are not to be brought to school.

Hats, caps and headbands are not allowed.

Any clothing, accessories, symbols, or paraphernalia, which depicts or suggest an association with a gang or illegal activity are not allowed.

Students are not allowed to bring gum, Chapstick, purses, wallets, backpacks, radios, cell phones, make-up or any other non-school related item to school.

Students may bring a small key ring with the student’s house key.

Students may bring earbuds to school for instructional purposes. OAC is not responsible if they are lost or missing. Earbuds should NOT be visible in the hallway or in the cafeteria.

No watches, activity trackers or smartwatches are allowed.

MISCELLANEOUS

All tattoos are to be covered by clothing. If a tattoo cannot be covered by clothing or glove it must be covered by tape, Ace Bandage, or Band-Aid. If a student arrives at school with an uncovered tattoo, it will be considered out of dress code.

Male students must be cleanly shaven. Students will be required to shave at school if they are not clean shaven when they arrive.

Students are not allowed to write or draw on themselves, their clothing, or shoes.

No bandanas, headbands or hair jewelry are allowed. •

Nails cannot extend more than 1/16 of an inch from the fingertip to the nail tip.

Sideburns must not be below the earlobe. •

Make-up is discouraged.

Other than the hard part, no other hair designs shaved into the head are allowed.

Shirts

Shirts may be any color.

Logos are allowed just as prints, pictures, stripes and plaids are allowed. Logos shall not reference death, sex, drugs, alcohol, gangs or weapons.

Shirts shall be appropriately sized with sleeves and free of inappropriate designs which include, but are not limited to, those related to death, sex, drugs, alcohol, gangs or weapons.

Shirts must remain tucked in at all times.

Undergarments must not be visible through the shirt.

Shirts and blouses must be buttoned within one button of the throat.

Halter tops and shirts or blouses with plunging necklines are prohibited.

Tank tops or undershirts worn as outer garments are also prohibited.

The midriff must not be exposed when the student goes through the normal activities of a school day (bending, stretching etc.).

Pants and/or Jeans

Pants and/or jeans may be any color and must be hemmed.

The fabric may have appropriate designs. Pants/jeans shall be free of inappropriate designs which include, but are not limited to, those related to death, sex, drugs, alcohol, gangs, or weapons.

All pants/jeans must be appropriately sized, fitted and worn at the waist. No hip huggers are allowed.

All pants/jeans must be fitted in the crotch and legs, not baggy or excessively tight.

Pants/jeans with hammer loops or of a cargo style are not permitted. Pockets on pants/jeans are acceptable at the waistline only.

All pants/jeans must be of proper length and must not touch the floor.

All pants/jeans must be free of slits.

Pants/jeans must be free of holes or tears.

Undergarments must not be visible through pants/jeans.

Capri pants are permitted as long as they meet all criteria listed above.

Dresses/Skirts/Jumpers

Dresses/skirts/jumpers may be any color and must be hemmed. Prints, pictures, stripes and plaids are allowed.

Dresses/skirts/jumpers shall be free of inappropriate designs which include, but are not limited to, those related to death, sex, drugs, alcohol, gangs, or weapons.

Dresses/skirts/jumpers shall be worn by female students only.

All dresses/skirts/jumpers must be appropriately sized, not baggy or excessively tight.

All skirts must be fitted and worn at the waist. No hip hugger skirts are allowed.

All dresses must have sleeves.

Manufacturer slits on dresses/jumpers/skirts can come no higher than 2 inches above the kneecap.

All dresses/skirts/jumpers must be free of manufactured fading or bleaching.

All dresses/skirts/jumpers must be free of holes and tears.

The hem length of all dresses/skirts/jumpers must be no higher than 2 inches above the kneecap.

Undergarments must not be visible through dresses/skirts/jumpers.

No shorts/skorts are allowed in grades 7-12.

Shoes

Students must wear shoes with backs that are appropriate for school.

Students participating in physical education activities must have appropriate shoes.

Skate shoes are not permitted.

Shoes with laces or Velcro straps must be securely fastened at all times

Miscellaneous

Students will participate in physical education activities with the clothes they wear to school.

Belts are required for garments made with belt loops in grades 3 through 12. Belts should be securely fastened at all times.

Spirit/D.A.R.E. shirts may be worn on days designated by the campus principal.

Girl Scout and Boy Scout uniforms are appropriate at any time.

Hoodies Sweaters/sweat shirts/light jackets/hoodies of any color may be worn over the standardized shirt. They shall be appropriately sized and free of inappropriate designs which include, but are not limited to, those related to death, sex, drugs, alcohol, gangs or weapons.

Campus letter jackets or light jackets with an approved campus specific logo are permissible.

Coats may be worn by students provided they are placed in the student's locker or designated storage area upon arrival and not removed until the conclusion of the school day.

Hair must be neat, clean, well-groomed and may not have shaved designs.

No type of head covering, cap or hat (such as bandannas, sweatbands, etc.) may be worn on campus.

No hair rollers or long-handled combs may be worn on campus.

Sideburns must be kept neatly trimmed and must not extend below ear level or flare at the bottom.

Mustaches and beards are prohibited, and faces must be clean-shaven.

Students at elementary school campuses may not use any type of cosmetics, including, but not limited to, mascara and artificial nails. Nail polish is acceptable.

Patterned contact lenses are prohibited.

Males are not permitted to wear earrings of any type.

Students are not permitted to wear other non-traditional rings (nose, lip, etc...).

Students are not allowed to wear gauges or other devices to expand the earlobe.

Elementary students may not wear more than two earrings in each earlobe.

Earrings larger than 1” in diameter or length are prohibited for elementary students. A

All tattoos must be appropriately covered.

Pasadena ISD also has a long list of items banned because they are commonly identified with gangs.

Students may not wear a military uniform to school unless it is in conjunction with a school-approved activity.

Students may not wear suggestive or inappropriately located decorative patches, insignia, or clothing with improper advertising, pictures, slogans, or statements.

An American or any state flag or facsimile thereof may not be attached on a garment in a disrespectful manner.

Hats or head coverings may not be worn in the school buildings.

Appropriate footwear is required.

Any garment or design of a garment which is too short or too revealing and would tend to provoke a suggestive or uncomplimentary remark may not be worn to school.

Appropriate undergarments must be worn.

Any attire that is distracting or disturbing will not be permitted on school property.

No underwear-styled garments will be worn as an outer garment.

Shorts (“athletic attire,” or walking), skirts, dresses are acceptable as long as they are mid-thigh or below.

Bike shorts of any style or length, worn as an outer garment are prohibited.

Pants that hang on the hipbone, result in a bare midriff, or are too revealing are not acceptable.

The waistband or other material belonging to the undergarments must not be visible.

No holes or tears above mid-thigh are acceptable unless worn over leggings or tights.

Any low-cut, see-through, or backless garment may not be worn to school. Straps on outer garments must be sufficiently wide to cover undergarments.

Hair must be clean and well groomed. Any hair style that is distracting or disturbing will not be permitted on school property.

Facial hair must be neatly groomed and styled in a way that is not distracting and may not reach a length greater than ½ inch.

No paraphernalia that indicates or promotes gang membership may be worn or displayed (this may include but is not limited to bandannas, chains, jewelry, hip cloths, baggy pants, tee shirts, gang writing, and color codes).

No student will wear exposed rings, studs, or other jewelry associated with body piercing. Students may, however, wear earrings or ear studs.

Tattoos, icons, and any other markings on the body that cannot be removed shall be covered at all times in an unobtrusive manner that is not disruptive to the instructional process. A student who has such markings on his or her body and who wishes to participate in extracurricular activities shall ensure that the markings are covered by the standard uniform for the activity or in another appropriate manner.

Students may not wear orthodontic appliances unless prescribed by a medical doctor or dentist.

ALDINE ISD

All ninth grade and high school students (male and female) must wear a collared-style shirt (Polo or Oxford, dress shirt). Button-up shirts must be buttoned. Shirts can be any color, solid, plaid or striped. Jackets are not considered shirts.

Female students will be allowed to wear skirts, split skirts, and dresses, however the length must approach the knee and allow one to walk, stoop, kneel and sit with modesty. Skirts must be worn with a collared shirt.

Principal discretion will be used in addressing any dress code issues, which may adversely affect the educational atmosphere of the school.

The district’s general dress code is established to teach hygiene, instill discipline, prevent disruption, avoid safety hazards, promote orderliness, and assure the security of the school.

A complete dress code policy can be found in the Parent/Student Handbook, which will be distributed to students at all grade levels the first week of the school year.

CONROE ISD

Each campus establishes its own dress code designed to “teach grooming and hygiene, prevent disruption and minimize safety hazards.”

Students and parents may determine a student’s personal dress and grooming standards, provided that they comply with the guidelines established by the student’s campus.

If the principal determines that a student’s grooming or clothing violates the school’s dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school. If not corrected, the student will be assigned to in-school suspension for the remainder of the day, until the problem is corrected, or until a parent or designee brings an acceptable change of clothing to the school. Repeated offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action.

The district’s dress code for high school students is established to teach grooming and hygiene, to prevent disruption, and to minimize safety hazards.

Appropriate student dress and grooming are contributing factors to a positive personal image and to a positive learning environment.

If the principal determines that a student’s grooming or clothing violates the school’s dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school. If not corrected, the student will be assigned to SAC for the remainder of the day, until the problem is corrected or until a parent or designee brings an acceptable change of clothing to school.

Repeated offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Clothing for school must be appropriate for school activities.

Appropriate underclothing must be worn at all times. Exposure of undergarments is unacceptable.

See-through tops, plunging necklines, tops exposing the midriff, tank tops, and halter tops are not to be worn.

Too loose clothing or attire too tight for walking, sitting, bending or reaching is unacceptable to wear to school.

Oversized clothing, sagging pants, and exposure of undergarments are not permitted.

Form-fitting shorts or pants of Lycra or spandex and bike shorts are not permitted.

Cut-offs and slashed or ripped clothing is prohibited.

Clothing, hairstyles, cosmetic modifications or other items with designs or words referring to alcoholic beverages, drugs, tobacco, violence, death, gangs, satanism, racism, profanity, nudity, or obscenity must not be on campus or at school-related activities.

Hats, caps and bandanas must not be worn.

Hemlines of shorts, skirts and dresses may be no more than 2”

above the knees.

Shoes must be worn and shall not present a health problem or hazard for the student or others. House shoes/slippers are not allowed.

Hair should be clean, well-groomed, out of the eyes and worn in moderation.

Facial hair, including mustaches, must be neatly trimmed and is permitted to be worn by students in high school only.

Body piercing is limited to the ears only.

Earrings are not permitted to be worn by male students in elementary, intermediate, or middle school.

High school students who wear earrings must avoid those which present a safety hazard or detraction.

Gauges/ear stretchers, symbols (reflecting gang affiliation, drugs, alcohol, satanic ideologies, etc.) and chains are not permitted.

Students in discipline alternative education programs have more restrictive requirements than while at the district’s regular campuses. The wearing of earrings or facial hair is prohibited while students attend an alternative school.

Every Alief ISD elementary, intermediate and middle school has a specific standard mode of dress for that campus developed through parent surveys and recommendations from the Shared Decision Making Council. The standard mode of dress for each school has been distributed to the students and is printed in various publications to parents/guardians, including on the campus websites. Additional copies are also available in the school office. Should you need assistance with standard mode of dress, speak with a campus-level administrator. Uniforms for elementary, intermediate and middle schools.

Several CCISD schools have adopted standardized dress codes. Please contact your child’s school to verify if there is a standardized dress code and to obtain a list of the dress code guidelines. Students attending campuses with approved standardized dress codes will also adhere to District dress code requirements.

The Clear Creek ISD dress code is established to teach grooming, hygiene, instill discipline, prevent disruption, avoid safety hazards, teach respect for authority, and prepare our students for the future.

Students whose religious beliefs require exemptions from the District’s Dress Code in any way may be granted an exemption, provided the student presents a written statement, expressing a religious objection to the dress code that the district determines is acceptable.

During normal school hours, secondary students shall be required to visibly wear identification badges (ID’s).

For students in Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade, no visible body piercing other than a student’s ears will be allowed (e.g., no tonguepiercing).

No visible tattoos will be allowed.

Appropriate clothing and shoes in good repair are required.

Appropriate clothing shall cover midriff, shoulders and upper chest.

No pajamas or undergarments shall be visible at any time.

Inappropriate shoes include, but are not limited to, shower shoes, house slippers, and “heelies” (roller shoes).

Any garment, regardless of what it is called, must be worn no shorter than mid-thigh.

Pants or shorts shall be appropriately sized and worn at the natural waistline and shall not expose skin above mid-thigh.

Shirts may be required to be tucked in unless they are designed to be worn over the waistline and do not exceed four inches below the waistline.

For students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade, tights, form-fitting pants, leggings, jeggings, spandex, exercise pants and yoga pants must be covered by mid length shorts, skirts, or long shirts which cover the bottom.

For high school students, inappropriate tights, form fitting pants, leggings, jeggings, spandex, exercise pants, and yoga pants must be covered by mid length shorts, skirts, or long shirts which cover the bottom.

No clothes, jewelry, and other accessories that contain suggestive, inappropriate, or vulgar slogans or images, or advertise or depict tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, or any other items prohibited at school.

Spiked and/or leather accessories and/or chains are not permitted (wallets, etc.)

Any type of garment that can be interpreted as gang-related is not allowed on campus during school hours or at any school-related activity.

Any non-religious head coverings (including but not limited to hats, caps, and jacket hoods) are not allowed to be worn on campus during school hours.

Trench coats or oversized jackets are not allowed on campus during school hours

Sunglasses may not be worn in the building.

Clothing/hairstyles, which in the judgment of the building administrators, pose a health or safety hazard and/or disrupt the educational process are not permitted.

Failure to comply will result in the student being required to change clothes. All class time missed is considered an unexcused absence. The building administrators determine whether a student’s dress is appropriate. Repeated offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action.



The District prohibits any clothing or grooming that, in the principal's judgment, may reasonably be expected to cause disruption or interference with normal school operations.

If the principal determines that a student's grooming violates the dress code, the student shall be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school. If not corrected, the student shall be assigned to in-school suspension for the remainder of the day or until a parent or designee brings an acceptable change of clothing to the school.

Students and parents may determine the student’s personal dress and grooming standards provided that they comply with the general guidelines outlined below.

The principal shall make decisions regarding the Grooming Code and what is acceptable and appropriate considering the age and activities of the students.

Newly enrolled students will be given a grace period of one week to be in compliance with the required standardized dress.

Students must wear appropriate underclothing and shoes. (House shoes or similar shoes are not permitted because of safety considerations as students travel stairways and hallways.)

Students’ shorts, skirts, or dresses must be mid-thigh or longer in length.

Students are not permitted to wear very tight, loose, revealing or short clothing.

Pants must be worn at the waist.

Examples of unacceptable clothing, according to this guideline include, but are not limited to: pajamas, cutoffs, jogging, wind or biker’s shorts, tank or crop-tops. No headgear, including doo-rags, scarves, wave caps, sweatbands, bandanas, etc, is permitted in the school.

Clothing with visual or written messages likely to disrupt the school environment is prohibited. Examples of such prohibited visual or written messages include, but are not limited to, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, violence, vulgar or obscene language, and insults to race, religion, gender, or ethnicity.

A student wearing any form of dress or hairstyle identifying him or her with a gang, or other unauthorized student group or representing or symbolizing the beliefs of such a group, will be required to correct his or her dress or appearance.

A student’s hair must be neat, clean, and must not be distracting or interfere with the learning environment.

Extreme hairstyles and hair color that may reasonably be expected to cause disruption of or interference with normal school operations are not acceptable.

A male student may have neatly groomed facial hair.

Noisy or distracting jewelry or accessories may not be worn.

Nose/facial/tongue jewelry is prohibited.

No grills allowed.

No type of cap or hat is to be worn in the school. Only those caps or hats, which are part of a uniform related to a school activity, may be brought to school.

Sunglasses may be worn only when prescribed by a physician.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Cy-Fair ISD hasn’t released their 2019 dress code yet. The 2019-2020 CFISD Student Handbook, including the dress code, will be posted on the district website following the Aug. 12 board meeting.

Other area districts

Spring Branch ISD

Lamar Consolidated ISD

Goose Creek Consolidated ISD

Alvin ISD

Galena Park ISD

Pearland ISD

Tomball ISD

New Caney ISD

Deer Park ISD

Magnolia ISD

Dickinson ISD

Channelview ISD

Texas City ISD

