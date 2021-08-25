'I don't think anybody wants to have to go virtual' | Districts have differing protocols for temporary campus closures due to COVID-19

Fort Bend ISD has shifted at least two schools to remote instruction so far this week.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Oakland Elementary is the second campus Fort Bend ISD decided to temporarily shift to remote learning so far this school year.

“I don’t think anybody wants to have to go virtual,” said PTO officer and parent Samantha Wilbanks.

Her 10-year-old son Cooper is already learning remotely thanks, in part, to a COVID-19 exposure in class.

“I appreciate what they’re trying to do to stop what seems to be just the exponential cases happening there,” Wilbanks said.

.@FortBendISD is shifting another campus to remote instruction thanks to #COVID cases. A PTO leader’s son is already at home. “He was exposed in class.” More from her + what districts are doing to try limit the spread: @KHOU beginning at 4:00 #khou11 #educationstation pic.twitter.com/KeVrMmiPOt — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 25, 2021

According to Fort Bend ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard, Oakland has 31 active self-reported cases among students and staff.

That’s seven fewer than nearby Pecan Grove Elementary which shifted to remote learning on Tuesday.

But keep in mind: different districts use different metrics when it comes to potentially closing campuses. And a number of districts with considerably higher case counts have yet to do so.

“I think people understand where we are in terms of the data," said Houston ISD superintendent Millard House II. "The spike that we’ve seen.”

Houston ISD, which just started back on Monday, has yet to shift anyone to remote learning.

But House told us during a one-on-one interview that mandatory masking is among the tools meant to control on-campus spread.

“I think the data explain why we’re doing what we’re doing and where we are today," House said. "And kids have been very compliant in terms of that expectation.”

Fort Bend ISD’s new mask mandate could be in effect by the end of the week.

It's something Wilbanks believes can’t hurt when it comes to keeping things under control.

“Just watching the numbers grow and grow each day has been, you know, sad and frustrating,” Wilbanks said.

Fort Bend ISD also shifted Drabek Elementary’s Pre-K students to remote instruction.