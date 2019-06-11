HOUSTON — Four of Houston's legendary African-American quarterbacks are teaming up to award diversity scholarships to students in the Houston area.

Deshaun Watson, Warren Moon, Andre Ware and Vince Young were raised by single mothers. Their mothers emphasized education, lending a hand to those in need and giving back.

Watson, Moon, Ware and Young, in partnership with the Sports Authority Foundation, came together to form Brothers In Arms.

The first class of diversity scholarships will be presented at the 2020 Houston Sports Awards on Jan. 21 at the Hilton Americas.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. Click here for scholarship information and applications.

“I feel like everybody can’t be a professional athlete, but I think everybody has the ability to learn if given that opportunity. And if you’re given that opportunity and take advantage of it, you have a chance to compete and be successful in this world. That’s why education has been so important to me, and I can’t think of a better group of guys to be partnering with. They truly are my brothers, in more ways than one.”

“I promised my mom no matter how much success I had on the football field, that I would graduate from college and earn my degree, and I did that. I’m as proud of that as anything else I may have accomplished along the way. An education is a life-changer. To team up with these guys who I have so much respect for is really powerful. We all have a common goal and that’s to make a difference and potentially help better the life of some kids who have the same challenges and aspirations that we did. That’s why we’ve come together, that’s what Brothers In Arms is all about.”

"Believe it or not, getting my degree from the University of Texas is the most important thing I ever did at that school - that’s what I want kids to know. And to be able to tell that story, alongside Warren Moon, Andre Ware and Deshaun Watson is an incredible opportunity for all us. We all shared something here in Houston, and together, we want to pay it forward.”