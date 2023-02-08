Hundreds of deputies to accompany district police at some Houston-area schools this year

More than 400 deputy constables will be assigned to Klein, Aldine, Cy-Fair, Humble and Spring ISDs campuses.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Jeralene Stieferman and her family just moved from Tennessee to Texas where all three of her kids will be starting school at Klein ISD.

Safety and security are her top concerns, like many who’ve responded to KHOU’s back-to-school survey.

"We came from a small town and so this is a big change for us," said Stieferman. "It’s kind of scary, especially for my high schooler.”

It's why she was happy to hear that Harris County Precinct 4 deputies will be assisting Klein ISD police with campus safety this upcoming school year.

More than 400 deputy constables will be assigned to Klein, Aldine, Cy-Fair, Humble and Spring ISDs campuses in order to complement school district police personnel and help comply with a new state law requiring an armed officer at every Texas public school.

"We all understand that ISD police chiefs cannot do it alone," said Constable Mark Herman. "We cannot do it alone. We all have to do this together.”

Constable Herman shared photos of a meeting Wednesday where he discussed safety planning with school districts, as well as possible scenarios that might come up.

He said radios have been tested inside schools to make sure they work effectively and building blueprints were shared to help with any necessary emergency response.

That’s in addition to recent active shooter training.

"Should there be a situation with an active shooter, I have the utmost confidence that between my agency and the rest of these law enforcement agencies, that by the time I get there, it’ll be over with one way or another,” said Herman.

That's a possibility Stieferman said she tries not to focus on.

"That’s good for us to know there’s extra backup when necessary," said Stieferman. "Hopefully it won't be."

Pct. 4 will also be taking over all law enforcement duties for Tomball ISD this year. The district doesn’t have its own police department and was previously covered by Tomball police. The district is using hundreds of thousands of dollars from its general fund to pay for the patrols.