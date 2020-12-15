Deer Park ISD approves plan for returning to campus in January

With more students returning to schools in the spring, there are certain safety measures the district is putting into place, including mandatory masks.

DEER PARK, Texas — The Deer Park ISD board approved a measure that will get more kids back to campus for the spring semester.

The program is called Reboot 2021 and it will go into effect in the spring semester on Jan. 6. The idea is to bring nearly all students back into the classroom, as administrators say they’ve noticed falling grades with virtual learning.

Some students will still be able to do virtual learning under certain circumstances – for instance, if the child has a health issue, such as a compromised immune system. The student could also qualify if they live with someone with serious health issues.

A doctor’s note would also be required for medical issues.

The family would have to fill out an application for virtual learning and each one will be decided on a case by case basis.

Students who are remote still have to meet attendance standards and they’ll be required to follow the campus daily schedule when completing work.

Students who fail one or more classes during the most recent grading period or have excessive absences are not eligible for remote learning.