After 16 years in Dallas ISD, the last 12 spent at the same school, Ashley Groce said he was looking forward to retiring in a decade right where he was.

"I love my school, the teachers, administrators, everyone there," Groce said.

Instead, the Stockard Middle School discipline coordinator said he received a letter this semester that indicated his job was "in excess" at the state second largest school district.

The letter offered Groce a chance to apply for another job that meets his qualifications.

“My certification is PE and Health – those jobs are pretty limited,” Groce said.

It's part of a wave of nearly 500 letters that went out this semester to teachers in DISD, informing them that due to declining enrollment, they are no longer needed at their current school.

DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says that enrollment dip of about 1000 students annually in recent years is attributable to changing demographics of historically higher enrollment in the district, primarily in the rapidly gentrifying areas of north Oak Cliff and west Dallas.

"This is going to be a reality every year – you’ve got less students – you need to have less staff members.”

The district says of the 477 letters distributed which is slightly lower than in recent years. DISD says 483 letters were sent out in the 2016-17 adademic year, according to the district. DISD added that 385 teachers that received the "in excess" letter have already found employment at a different DISD campus for 2018-19.

But not Ashley Groce.

"If I am able to get another position within DISD, I will take it," Groce said.

He added, so far, two job fairs hosted by DISD in March and April have been unsuccessful landing that new position.

