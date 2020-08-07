CyFair ISD approves $44 million budget to supply students with free laptops, internet access for remote learning

CFISD LTE 1:1 Learning Together Everywhere program will provide students with Chromebooks and other tools needed for an engaging learning experience, district says.

HOUSTON — The Cypress-Fairbanks Board of Trustees approved a decision Tuesday that will make at-home learning much easier for students and educators.

During a special meeting, the board unanimously authorized a $44 million budget for the purchase of portable electronic devices, such as Chromebooks, LTE internet access and other resources for students.

CISD said administrators plan to distribute these devices before students return to school in late August. These tools are all a part of the CFISD LTE 1:1 Learning Together Everywhere program.

The initiative allows CFISD provide appropriate teacher-directed instruction, including real-time live virtual instruction according to Texas Education Agency guidelines, school district officials said.

“By providing a device for every student, we believe that the district is taking a significant step to ensure that our students are positioned for success,” CFISD Chief Financial Officer Karen Smith said. “The CFISD LTE 1:1 program ties Schoology and CFISD Connect together to complete a high quality instructional program. This program positions our students to be successful in all learning environments.”

These devices are insured, and users will have support from CFISD technicians for repairs and other issues.

The laptops are outfitted with software to prevent children from downloading unauthorized content or visiting inappropriate websites.The district is investing in an alert system to help find lost or misplaced Chromebooks.

Administrators are also looking at having WiFi hotspots installed on school buses to help families with limited internet access.